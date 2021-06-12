B. Riley Boosts G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target to $41.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.57.

GIII opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 75.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,565.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 32,571 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 178.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 123,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 78,955 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 413,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 86,732 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

