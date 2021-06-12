Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.24 and last traded at $67.72. Approximately 4,058 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 342,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXSM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.

Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

