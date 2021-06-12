Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avista by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,273,000 after acquiring an additional 573,959 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth $19,372,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Avista by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,750,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,278,000 after purchasing an additional 287,345 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Avista by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,126,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,779,000 after purchasing an additional 266,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avista by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 68,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $476,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 144,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,899,582.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,735 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AVA opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.29.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.