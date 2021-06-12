Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Declares Dividend of GBX 5

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 621 ($8.11) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.01. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of GBX 506.20 ($6.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 630.40 ($8.24). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 567.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion and a PE ratio of 37.87.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 555.09 ($7.25).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

