Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Declares Dividend of GBX 5

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 621 ($8.11) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.01. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of GBX 506.20 ($6.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 630.40 ($8.24). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 567.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion and a PE ratio of 37.87.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 555.09 ($7.25).

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Dividend History for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

