Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.23

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 73273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.01.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.