Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 492 ($6.43) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 555.09 ($7.25).

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 621 ($8.11) on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 506.20 ($6.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 630.40 ($8.24). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 567.99. The company has a market cap of £6.00 billion and a PE ratio of 37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

