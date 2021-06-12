Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.47

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and traded as low as $2.85. Ault Global shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 3,839,309 shares.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter. Ault Global had a negative net margin of 76.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ault Global by 222.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 105,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ault Global by 157.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 91,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

