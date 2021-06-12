Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) to Issue $1.75 Quarterly Dividend

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Atrion has increased its dividend by 46.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years.

Shares of ATRI opened at $619.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.09. Atrion has a one year low of $567.00 and a one year high of $745.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $627.59.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 21.61%.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

