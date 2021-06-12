Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Gap Down to $4.40

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.09. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 94,899 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $520.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.19.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

