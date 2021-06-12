Atlas Protocol (ATP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.91 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $254,481.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00058666 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00173611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.22 or 0.00195763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.49 or 0.01130486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,877.59 or 1.00025871 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.