Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.26. Atlas posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATCO shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of Atlas stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $13.97. 657,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Atlas has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,270,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,657,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,275,000 after buying an additional 1,145,230 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,756,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,693,000 after buying an additional 1,052,898 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,486,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after buying an additional 589,508 shares during the period. 56.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

