Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. AlphaValue raised Assicurazioni Generali to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $11.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

