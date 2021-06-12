Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Short Interest Update

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 611.1% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $93,469.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,173.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $27,901.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashford by 66.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashford during the first quarter worth about $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Ashford stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. Ashford has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $28.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $74.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.63.

AINC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ashford from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

