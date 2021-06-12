Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the May 13th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AHKSY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asahi Kasei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

OTCMKTS AHKSY opened at $22.95 on Friday. Asahi Kasei has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $25.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, and cellulose nanobead products.

