ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc Purchases 7,063 Shares

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 7,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $70,983.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,231.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 5,500,000 shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000,000.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 159,925 shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $1,607,246.25.

NASDAQ ARYA traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.16. 366,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,123. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter worth about $1,812,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 51,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 36,037 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter worth about $680,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter worth about $8,389,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter worth about $2,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

