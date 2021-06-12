Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to report sales of $5.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.82 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Arvinas reported sales of $5.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $21.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.20 million to $23.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.53 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $22.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARVN. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,670,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,522.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Arvinas by 253.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arvinas by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARVN traded down $1.14 on Monday, hitting $81.64. The company had a trading volume of 606,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,518. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 2.01. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $92.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.30.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

