Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Stock Position Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 55.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,670 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,317,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on AWI shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.90.

NYSE:AWI opened at $108.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.38. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $109.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.