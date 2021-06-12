Ark (ARK) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 12th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $134.46 million and $2.74 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00002886 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00013615 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000694 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 157,894,310 coins and its circulating supply is 129,773,413 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.