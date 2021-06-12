Argent Trust Co Purchases 122 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in Anthem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Anthem by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,267,000 after buying an additional 47,793 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 308,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,726,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.89.

In other news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $383.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $383.87. The stock has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

