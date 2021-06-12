Argent Trust Co Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Argent Trust Co lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,725,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,551,000 after buying an additional 89,230 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,965,000 after buying an additional 77,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 129,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,645,000 after acquiring an additional 60,412 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $284.56 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.69 and a 1 year high of $304.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

