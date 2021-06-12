Argent Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,120,096,000 after acquiring an additional 423,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,361,000 after acquiring an additional 784,637 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after buying an additional 597,963 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after buying an additional 2,754,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,694,000 after buying an additional 28,268 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $154.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.67. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $162.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.