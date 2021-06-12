Argent Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 350,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.3% during the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 163,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,990,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.5% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.0% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

NYSE NVS opened at $92.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.09.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.