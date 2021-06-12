Argan (OTCMKTS:ARLLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Argan (OTCMKTS:ARLLF) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cheuvreux initiated coverage on Argan in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ARLLF stock opened at $110.85 on Thursday.

Argan SA engages in designing, building, developing, owning, leasing, and managing logistical platforms in France. It is also involved in the development and management of land. The company's real estate property consists of a total area of 806,000 square meters. It serves shippers and logistics companies.

