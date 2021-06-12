Ares Capital Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Ares Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Ares Capital to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.9%.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

