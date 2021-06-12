Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,614,000 after acquiring an additional 129,716 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 193,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 48,452 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $39.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,220,775.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,119.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,146 shares of company stock worth $4,734,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

