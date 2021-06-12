APY.Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.46 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $13.82 million and $1.46 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 39.2% lower against the US dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00058666 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00173611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.22 or 0.00195763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.49 or 0.01130486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,877.59 or 1.00025871 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,127,451 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

