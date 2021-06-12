Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Holdings Cut by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,214,000 after acquiring an additional 152,349 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Aptiv by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after purchasing an additional 616,858 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $576,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,083,000 after purchasing an additional 118,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $317,186,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $156.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.67. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on APTV. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

