Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 79.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Molecular Transport were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTI. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,129,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,716,000 after acquiring an additional 391,831 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,401,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 8,697,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,793,000 after acquiring an additional 34,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMTI stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -17.80. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Lamond acquired 25,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $364,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMTI. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Molecular Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities began coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

