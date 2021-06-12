Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 8.9% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $17,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,095 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $230,608,000 after purchasing an additional 755,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,077,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,610,656. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.30. The company has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,443 shares of company stock worth $44,694,744. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

