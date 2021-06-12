Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,629 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.7% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Apple by 1,605.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after acquiring an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.91.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $127.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.75. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

