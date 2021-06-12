Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,036,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 586,799 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $233,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 484,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 34.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 20.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,089,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,017,000 after acquiring an additional 532,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,150 shares of company stock worth $859,180 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

