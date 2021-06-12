Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $163 million-173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of AMEH traded up $8.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.34. 1,835,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,963. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Medical will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brandon Sim acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,750,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,398,544.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

