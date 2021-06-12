Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apollo Medical.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.

In other Apollo Medical news, insider Brandon Sim bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,750,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,398,544.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,193,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $3,813,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 4,346.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 104,444 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at $1,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

AMEH traded up $8.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.49. Apollo Medical has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

