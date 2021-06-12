Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in May

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AOXG stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Aoxing Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01.
About Aoxing Pharmaceutical
