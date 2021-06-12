ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stake Raised by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ANSYS by 54.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 151.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $336.42 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.68 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.96, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $347.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,206,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,718 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.33.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.