Analyzing Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) and Its Competitors

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ: VINP) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Vinci Partners Investments to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci Partners Investments $66.01 million $33.02 million 34.20 Vinci Partners Investments Competitors $2.42 billion $240.82 million 18.81

Vinci Partners Investments’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vinci Partners Investments. Vinci Partners Investments is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vinci Partners Investments and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci Partners Investments 1 0 4 0 2.60 Vinci Partners Investments Competitors 641 2926 3087 115 2.40

Vinci Partners Investments presently has a consensus target price of $23.80, indicating a potential upside of 54.65%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential downside of 4.62%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci Partners Investments N/A N/A N/A Vinci Partners Investments Competitors 33.95% 33.03% 12.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.4% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vinci Partners Investments rivals beat Vinci Partners Investments on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

