Analyzing Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) and Its Peers

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KYMR) is one of 197 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Kymera Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.6% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kymera Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Kymera Therapeutics Competitors -22,838.38% -121.87% -32.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kymera Therapeutics $34.03 million -$45.59 million -16.05 Kymera Therapeutics Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 24.37

Kymera Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kymera Therapeutics. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kymera Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kymera Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75 Kymera Therapeutics Competitors 1115 4439 9779 185 2.58

Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $60.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.01%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 29.54%. Given Kymera Therapeutics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kymera Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

