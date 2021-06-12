Analysts Set Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) Price Target at €65.50

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €65.50 ($77.06).

Several research firms recently weighed in on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Stabilus alerts:

ETR STM traded up €1.90 ($2.24) during trading on Friday, reaching €71.10 ($83.65). 24,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,533. Stabilus has a fifty-two week low of €40.20 ($47.29) and a fifty-two week high of €71.85 ($84.53). The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €66.31.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.