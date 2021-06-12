Analysts Set Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) Price Target at €65.50

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €65.50 ($77.06).

Several research firms recently weighed in on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

ETR STM traded up €1.90 ($2.24) during trading on Friday, reaching €71.10 ($83.65). 24,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,533. Stabilus has a fifty-two week low of €40.20 ($47.29) and a fifty-two week high of €71.85 ($84.53). The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €66.31.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

