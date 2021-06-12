Analysts Set Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) Target Price at €112.11

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €112.11 ($131.90).

A number of equities analysts have commented on RHM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

RHM stock traded down €0.22 ($0.26) on Friday, hitting €84.72 ($99.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €86.41. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 1 year high of €93.80 ($110.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 405.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.48.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

