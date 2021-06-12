Analysts Set NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target at $121.33

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTES. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NetEase stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,140,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,692. NetEase has a 52-week low of $80.36 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.39.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $32.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.