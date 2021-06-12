Analysts Set Expectations for Quanta Services, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Quanta Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PWR. B. Riley raised their target price on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.

Quanta Services stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.26. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $101.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $10,541,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,202,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after purchasing an additional 507,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 2,277 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $200,785.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,970 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

