Analysts Set Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) PT at $52.80

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. iA Financial started coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $45.27 on Wednesday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $49.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.89.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.50%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

