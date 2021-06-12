Analysts Expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). Venus Concept posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VERO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Venus Concept presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.41. 148,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,623. The company has a market capitalization of $130.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,525,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Venus Concept by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 14,869 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Venus Concept by 5,787.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 891,300 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Venus Concept by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 896,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 196,120 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,648,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

