Analysts Expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will post sales of $6.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.50 million. Editas Medicine posted sales of $10.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year sales of $25.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $31.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $39.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EDIT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $47,163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $19,149,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,971,000 after acquiring an additional 431,970 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $28,452,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $26,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

