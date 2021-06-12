Analysts Anticipate SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). SunPower reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on SPWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital cut their target price on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist cut their target price on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $128,985.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,934.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $1,497,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 413,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,588,271.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,106 shares of company stock worth $3,033,812. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $55,673,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $46,453,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 365.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,151,000 after buying an additional 1,076,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $18,782,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SunPower by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,016,000 after buying an additional 458,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,930,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,266,708. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. SunPower has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $57.52.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

