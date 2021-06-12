Analysts Anticipate Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to Post $0.66 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.64. Service Co. International posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,389 shares of company stock worth $3,554,659 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCI traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $55.01. The stock had a trading volume of 855,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,210. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

