Analysts Anticipate One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to Post $0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. One Stop Systems reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 2.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Noble Financial upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.96.

In other news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $589,000.00. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in One Stop Systems by 75.0% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in One Stop Systems by 11.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 20.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSS stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $5.97. 57,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,431. The company has a market cap of $110.50 million, a P/E ratio of 99.50 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

