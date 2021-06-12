Analysts Anticipate Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Post Earnings of -$1.60 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.60) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.80). Cedar Fair posted earnings of ($2.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($2.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $3.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cedar Fair.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.83) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FUN shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,822,000 after buying an additional 1,661,487 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,170,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 407.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 957,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,555,000 after buying an additional 768,589 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 4,044.3% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 667,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after buying an additional 651,057 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 12.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,845,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,716,000 after buying an additional 537,024 shares during the period. 56.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,171. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.30. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $52.50.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.