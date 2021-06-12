AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Director Sells $279,072.00 in Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $279,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.73. The company had a trading volume of 175,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,712. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.91.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

