Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) CEO Buys $55,950.00 in Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) CEO Ann Marie Sastry bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMST opened at $3.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.71. Amesite Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $9.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amesite by 1,006.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amesite during the first quarter valued at $56,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amesite during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amesite in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amesite in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

