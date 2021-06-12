Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) CEO Buys $55,950.00 in Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) CEO Ann Marie Sastry bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMST opened at $3.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.71. Amesite Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $9.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amesite by 1,006.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amesite during the first quarter valued at $56,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amesite during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amesite in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amesite in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST)

